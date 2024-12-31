How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday afternoon in a Texas Bowl showdown at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Kelly and Co. will be in search of victory No. 9 on the season with all eyes set to be on signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals.
Nussmeier revealed in December that he would be returning to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with the program quickly buying into what this program can build for the future.
“They see that this is an opportunity for them to develop, help themselves and play for a championship,” Kelly said on Nussmeier’s return. “That’s the momentum that we’ve built here for retention of our current players and those who have decided to come here.”
But for now, it's about getting over the last hurdle of the 2024 season with a showdown against the Baylor Bears inching closer.
LSU has had the month of December to game plan for the matchup in NRG Stadium.
“The morale has been great,” Kelly said of bowl practices. “Every guy that is out there wants to be out there. The practices have been lively. The guys are excited about preparing, and they want the right outcome. They know they have to prepare the right way.”
Now, it's about ending the season on a high note.
What are the best ways to watch the Texas Bowl? What are the latest predictions for the New Year's Eve matchup in Houston?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Get to Know Baylor:
Baylor is led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who has tallied 2,626 yards and 26 touchdowns. Running back Bryson Washington leads the team in rushing with 1,004 yards on for 12 scores. Josh Cameron leads the unit with 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Keaton Thomas leads the team in tackles with 100, while linebacker Matt Jones is close behind with 96.
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction:
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a 59.8 percent chance to come out with a victory on New Year's Eve against the Baylor Bears, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
That leaves Baylor with a 40.2 percent chance to come out with a win on Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will travel to Houston (Tex.) in a clash against the Bears with the program searching for win No. 9 on the season.
Despite all sportsbooks favoring Baylor, ESPN's Football Power Index is giving LSU the edge prior to next week's showdown in NRG Stadium.
Now, both programs will take the field on Tuesday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.