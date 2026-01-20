LSU Football Headlines Teams to Watch in 2026 Following Indiana Hoosiers Title

After a historic 2025 campaign, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers captured the program's first National Championship on Monday night after an iconic 16-0 season led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

With the season now in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with championship expectations brewing in Baton Rouge after reconstructing the roster this offseason.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have - with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players - that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

On3 Sports revealed their "way-too-early" Top-25 with LSU coming in at No. 12 as expectations rise in Baton Rouge.

"When you hire Lane Kiffin, you get the circus. But you also get a portal-heavy roster that will produce results quickly," On3 Sports wrote. "QB Sam Leavitt was the biggest prize in the transfer portal this offseason.

"Cornerback Faheem Delane (Ohio State) is the younger brother of Mansoor Delane, who starred for LSU in 2025. The Tigers aren’t done, either.

"They’re trying to land Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of the portal. Kiffin also has retained plenty of key players, including red zone cheat code Trey’Dez Green."

Where did LSU stack up alongside the other Top-25 programs in America?

The Way-Too-Early Rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Michigan

12. LSU

13. BYU

14. Penn State

15. Ole Miss

16. Utah

17. Alabama

18. Washigton

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Virginia Tech

24. Florida

25. Arizona

