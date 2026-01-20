LSU Football Headlines Teams to Watch in 2026 Following Indiana Hoosiers Title
After a historic 2025 campaign, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers captured the program's first National Championship on Monday night after an iconic 16-0 season led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
With the season now in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with championship expectations brewing in Baton Rouge after reconstructing the roster this offseason.
“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …
"I know that we have - with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players - that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.
“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”
On3 Sports revealed their "way-too-early" Top-25 with LSU coming in at No. 12 as expectations rise in Baton Rouge.
"When you hire Lane Kiffin, you get the circus. But you also get a portal-heavy roster that will produce results quickly," On3 Sports wrote. "QB Sam Leavitt was the biggest prize in the transfer portal this offseason.
"Cornerback Faheem Delane (Ohio State) is the younger brother of Mansoor Delane, who starred for LSU in 2025. The Tigers aren’t done, either.
"They’re trying to land Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of the portal. Kiffin also has retained plenty of key players, including red zone cheat code Trey’Dez Green."
Where did LSU stack up alongside the other Top-25 programs in America?
The Way-Too-Early Rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. Indiana
6. Oregon
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Miami
10. Oklahoma
11. Michigan
12. LSU
13. BYU
14. Penn State
15. Ole Miss
16. Utah
17. Alabama
18. Washigton
19. USC
20. Tennessee
21. Iowa
22. Houston
23. Virginia Tech
24. Florida
25. Arizona
