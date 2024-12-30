How Will LSU Football Utilize Harold Perkins Next Season After Revealing Return?

News: #LSU LB Harold Perkins will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.



The Tigers’ defensive piece will look to bounce back next fall after a season-ending ACL injury in 2024.



Perkins has logged 164 total tackles, 27.5 TFLs, 13 sacks + 7 FFs across 3 seasons.



“I’m back.” pic.twitter.com/4j6j7CKUQh