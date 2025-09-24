Injury Update: The Latest on LSU Football's Caden Durham Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 during the program's 56-10 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
Durham will be listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report Wednesday night as the program prepares for a matchup against No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday.
"I think we're gonna list him as questionable today, and then we'll see how we progresses through practice," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"We could go from questionable to out or questionable to probable, depending on how he moves through the remainder of practices. And we won't make those assessments until we see the full body of work during practice."
Durham suffered the injury towards the end of the program's Week 4 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, but did not "show signs of an ankle sprain" after further testing.
The sophomore running back is the LSU Tigers' leading rusher this season with 52 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Durham also has eight receptions for 39 yards on the year across four games.
No. 4 LSU has also utilized sophomore running back Ju'Juan Johnson as a weapon on offense where he logged eight carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns against Southeastern in Week 4.
A dynamic weapon for the program, Johnson has also caught seven passes for 49 yards this year.
“I think [Ju'Juan Johnson] did a great job. I think Caden will be in the mix, provided he’s healthy, and early indications are that he’s going to be able to play. We’ll see how it goes during the week. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but we got a good report on him yesterday," Kelly said on Monday.
"And then this morning, when we moved them around, it was positive. So you’ll have both those guys, and I thought Kaleb Jackson probably had his best game of the year in terms of seeing things, hitting them, playing physical, catching the ball out of the backfield.
"He was outstanding on the times that we had some two-back runs in there, leading as well. So I still think we have those three, and then we keep bringing Harlem along as he continues to grow within the offense. So, I don’t think we go into the game shorthanded in any respect.”
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in a critical Top-15 SEC matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
