Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Bounces Back, Takes Down Vanderbilt 24-17 in Week 13
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) showcased complementary football in a 24-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in Death Valley.
It was the bounce back game the program needed with Brian Kelly's group snapping a three-game losing skid with the win.
For Garrett Nussmeier, he shined through four quarters while propelling the Bayou Bengals to a critical win to keep the program's spirits up.
Now, LSU is back in the win column after taking down Diego Pavia and Co.
The Instant Takeaways: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Garrett Nussmeier’s Bounce Back Game
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bounced back the way Tiger fans were hoping for on Saturday night against Vanderbilt.
Nussmeier’s decision-making paved the way, but factor in the high-IQ football with the LSU offensive line providing more time in the pocket and it was a recipe for success.
The Tigers’ offense found its way again with Nussmeier at the helm. He was willing to sit back in the pocket, take a hit and deliver when LSU needed him most.
Nussmeier ended the night completing 28 of his 37 passes for 332 yards and a score through the air.
The top target: Aaron Anderson. The second-year Tiger continues becoming a consistent weapon for LSU with his presence felt once again for the program. He tallied six receptions for 65 yards on the day.
LSU wideout Kyren Lacy also pieced together another important performance for the Tigers after hauling in six passes for 85 yards and a score.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for No. 13 [Nussmeier] this season, but the redshirt-junior bounced back in a major way in order to snap LSU’s three-game losing skid.
Offense Finds Its Rhythm
Nussmeier was a key contributor for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in Death Valley, but the overall performance from the offense stole the show.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
The sixth-year senior led a players-only meeting during the week to keep the program’s spirits up and now he’s let his play do the talking on Saturday.
On the offensive line, it was a much cleaner game from the Tigers with only two false start penalties from the big guys up front (DJ Chester and Emery Jones).
Along with smart football, the unit opened up running lanes, gave Nussmeier more time in the pocket and ultimately won the battle in the trenches against the Commodores.
Defense’s Response Lifts the Tigers
The one-two punch of defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones deserve their flowers after Saturday night's performance.
The tandem wreaked havoc in the backfield all night while containing dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia from start to finish.
LSU allowed a 63-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for Vanderbilt's offense, but after that, it was a near flawless performance.
The Tigers allowed only one more touchdown for the Commodores that came with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was Swinson and Jones that set the tone. The stat sheet numbers won't jump off of the page, but their presence was certainly felt. For Swinson, he ended the night with 0.5 sacks, but effective plays to force pressure.
At the second-level, it was the Weeks Bros. [Whit and West] that made an impact paired with true freshman Davhon Keys taking meaningful snaps.
It was complementary football for the Tigers on Saturday night. The offense found a rhythm while the defense made impactful plays through four quarters.
Now, the Tigers get back in the win column and snap a three-game losing skid.
The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
