Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Captures 23-22 Win Over The Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) earned a 23-22 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday to snap a three-game losing skid with the program getting back in the win column.
Behind a strong day from quarterback Michael Van Buren, the Bayou Bengals clicked on all cylinders offensively with LSU making it happen down the stretch in Death Valley.
Van Buren shined in his starting debut for the Tigers, Harold Perkins spearheaded a dominant day from the defense, and LSU got back a win under its belt to earn interim coach Frank Wilson his first win as the leader of the program.
The Instant Takeaways:
No. 1: Michael Van Buren's First Start is a Win
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was officially ruled out prior to kickoff with an abdominal injury where the program fell back on sophomore Michael Van Buren to take control of the offense.
The Mississippi State transfer earned his first start as an LSU Tiger where he didn't disappoint against an SEC foe in Death Valley.
Van Buren was calm, composed, and dynamic on Saturday against the Razorbacks where he opened up a different element to the LSU offense as a dual-threat weapon with his extendability on display.
On the day, Van Buren racked up 222 passing yards on 21-for-31 through the air with a touchdown on the day after connecting with tight end Bauer Sharp in the fourth quarter to take a 23-22 lead with less than 10 minutes to go. He also compiled 36 rushing yards.
It wasn't perfect by any means, but Van Buren's ability to keep the play alive while taking care of the football put the Tigers in position to snap a three-game losing skid - even if it was against a 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks crew.
No. 2: Tip the Cap to LSU's Defense
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins spearheaded a strong day for the Tigers' defense where he once again wreaked havoc against the Razorbacks - an opponent he's extremely familiar with at this stage in his career.
Perkins was all over Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon where he recorded a handful of tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and an interception on the day.
The veteran linebacker was sensational to keep the Bayou Bengals within striking distance where he led the defensive push for the program.
Along with Perkins, the entire defense was impressive after holding a program that averages over 33 points per game to 22 on the day.
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane reeled in an interception with a pair of pass breakups, defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory made his presence felt, and the Tigers limited the Razorbacks to under their averages in Death Valley.
The Bayou Bengals held Arkansas to 165 yards through the air with dual-threat signal-caller Taylen Green going 11-for-19 through the air.
No. 3: Creativity in the Play-Calling Sets Tone
The talk of the town in 2025 surrounding the LSU Tigers has been the lack of creativity in the play-calling under offensive coordinatoe Joe Sloan across the first eight games of the season.
Fast forward to both Sloan and head coach Brian Kelly being relieved of their duties amid a 5-3 start to the season, and there's been a change at the play-caller role for the Bayou Bengals.
Alex Atkins is the man in charge where he diversified the playbook on Saturday at Tiger Stadium - specifically a stretch of three trick plays in the third quarter where LSU went deep into its bag of tricks.
Atkins put trust in Van Buren in Week 12 where he connected with nine different pass-catchers, the rushing attack went for over 145 yards, and the offense took care of the ball with zero turnovers.
The balanced attack consisted of 235 passing yards to go with 147 yards on the ground where the Tigers made it happen down the stretch.
LSU will return to action next Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on the docket. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
