Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Falls to Alabama Crimson Tide 20-9 in Week 11 Battle
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) battled until the clock hit zero in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but a strong night from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson propelled the Crimson Tide to a 20-9 win in Tuscaloosa.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut as the decision-maker, the Louisiana native wasn't shy in making the big calls after electing to bench quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter.
But self-inflicted wounds, consistent struggles on offense, and an efficient performance from Simpson set the tone in Week 11.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 11 Edition
No. 1: The Quarterback Change
In a move that immediately took social media by storm, the LSU Tigers staff benched quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren in the second half.
After starting the game off going 18-for-21 through the air with 121 passing yards, Nussmeier's inability to push the ball down the field plagued the offense across the first two and a half quarters.
On the second drive of the third quarter, Van Buren strapped on his helmet and made his way in for the Tigers with his dual-threat ability on the display from the jump.
It's an element the LSU offense has been without in 2025 with Nussmeier's inability to put his head down and gain yards on the ground limiting the program.
Van Buren went 4-for-6 on his first drive through the air with over a handful of rushing yards with the Tigers getting on the scoreboard to make it a one-score game [17-9].
The move is one that many have been waiting to see if it would happen with Wilson pulling the trigger in his first game as the shot-caller after Brian Kelly's firing.
No. 2: Self Inflicted Wounds Plague LSU Again
When the LSU Tigers had momentum beginning to swing their way, it was mistake after mistake that kept them from getting over the hump.
It's been an abysmal season from the offensive line with the unit once again halting any chance of success on offense with over a handful of false starts in Tuscaloosa.
LSU totaled 10 penalties for 74 yards on Saturday night to go with a pair of fumbles - one lost - to slow down any opportunity to pull off the upset.
No. 3: Ty Simpson Deserves His Flowers
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson deserves credit for the performance he put on against the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night.
The first-year starter has been a lethal weapon with the ball in his hands and once again proved that against a talented LSU defense after totaling over 275 yards of offense.
Simpson went 20-for-34 passing with 273 yards through the air to go with a touchdown of his own at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
He was accurate, timely, and intelligent with the ball to keep the Crimson Tide out front and remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
The LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday in Death Valley for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.