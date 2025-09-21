Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Takes Down Southeastern Louisiana 56-10 in Week 4
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers handled business on Saturday night in Baton Rouge after taking down the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in a 56-10 win.
No. 3 LSU received a boost from Garrett Nussmeier and Co. on offense with the program heading into halftime riding a 35-0 lead and never looking back.
The Tigers rode the arm of Nussmeier across the first two quarters along with a strong night on defense from the front to earn the win in Tiger Stadium.
What went right for the Bayou Bengals in Week 4?
Instant Takeaways: Week 4 Edition
No. 1: Business Handled in Baton Rouge
No. 3 LSU is 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with the program finding complementary football on Saturday night in Death Valley.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier handled business on offense with unit clicking after a three-and-out on the first possession of the night.
Nussmeier led the Bayou Bengals to six consecutive touchdown drives after the three-and-out with the Tigers taking a 35-0 lead at halftime and a score on their first possession of the second half.
LSU's QB1 ended the night after going 25-for-31 through the air with 273 passing yards and four total touchdowns.
The Tigers had three pass-catchers total over 40 yards with Bauer Sharp leading the way with five receptions for 73 yards and a score. Barion Brown totaled 54 yards on five receptions with a touchdown of his own.
On the ground, LSU saw the one-two punch of Caden Durham and Ju'Juan Johnson handle business with the two combining for 60 yards on 15 carries.
Defensively, the Tigers did their job in limiting the Lions' opportunities after allowing seven points through three quarters once LSU rolled with the reserves on the second possession of the third quarter.
No. 2: Third Down Efficiency Sets the Tone
The LSU Tigers entered the Week 4 matchup converting on 41 percent of the program's third down attempts with Kelly and Co. eyeing more consistency in the area.
Through three quarters on Saturday night, the Tigers were 8-for-12 on third down attempts along with a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth down conversions.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan opened up the playbook on Saturday night to keep Southeastern on their toes, but Nussmeier's poise assisted in making the difference.
On the other side, Southeastern went 1-for-11 on third down attempts with the Tigers' stout defense making it a challenge for the Lions to find a groove on offense.
LSU held the Lions to 124 total yards of offense on the night; including 73 rushing yards on 25 attempts [2.9 yards per carry].
No. 3: The Reserves Do Their Job
LSU entered the second half with a 35-0 lead, and after getting in the end-zone on the first drive on offense, the Tigers pulled the starters after going up 42-0.
Garrett Nussmeier's night ended after eclipsing nearly 300 yards of total offense with backup quarterback Michael Van Buren stepping in seamlessly against Southeastern Louisiana.
Yes, it's a small sample size against an inferior opponent, but Saturday night against the Lions provides Van Buren with a significant confidence boost along with the other young players on the roster.
The Mississippi State transfer ended the night going 9-of-11 through the air with 120 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns - one on the ground along with one passing.
LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker was a winner during Fall Camp, but with a loaded receiving corps, the Texas native has seen limited action.
On Saturday night, the redshirt-sophomore received significant run where he totaled 52 yards on five catches with a 27-yard touchdown after connecting with Van Buren.
LSU also saw positive run from Damien Shanklin, Harlem Berry, Jaiden Braker, and Dylan Carpenter, among others, on Saturday night with Shanklin tallying a pair of sacks.
Kelly and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will return to action in Week 5 with the program hitting the road to Oxford (Miss.) to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in what will be a Top-15 showdown.
