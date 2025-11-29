Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 14 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a Week 14 SEC matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
In what will be the first time in LSU history that the Tigers will take on the Sooners in Norman, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will look to spoil Oklahoma's chances of a College Football Playoff berth.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and the Sooners control their own destiny with a win virtually solidifying the program's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
"I mean, he's a guy who can really get to his second read," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said of Mateer. "A lot of quarterbacks in college, they look at their first read and then they kind of just take off and scramble.
"He's a guy who will look at his first read, it's not there, okay, he's looking at his second read and he's ripping it. "Just trust your eyes, trust your keys, do your job, make tackles."
Here's what interim coach Frank Wilson said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday at Gaylord - Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
What Frank Wilson Said: Week 13 Edition
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren will earn the start against the Sooners with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier once again sidelined with an abdominal injury.
- LSU will roll with Tyree Adams, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Josh Thompson, and Weston Davis as the starting offensive line.
- LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams returns from an ankle injury that has had him sidelined for over a month.
- LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson and offensive lineman Braelin Moore are officially OUT for Saturday against the Sooners.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter from Norman.]
First Quarter:
-
