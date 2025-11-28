LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Latest Betting Lines
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will take the field at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Saturday in Week 14 for a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
In a matchup where interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will look to play "spoiler," LSU will look to keep the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff with a win.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the latest betting lines have been revealed with all eyes on the Week 14 showdown.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14Empty heading
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-118)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- LSU: +360
- Oklahoma: -460
Total
- Over 36.5 (-105)
- Under 36.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 36.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
Whit Weeks' Take: John Mateer Edition
"I mean, he's a guy who can really get to his second read," Weeks said. "A lot of quarterbacks in college, they look at their first read and then they kind of just take off and scramble.
"He's a guy who will look at his first read, it's not there, okay, he's looking at his second read and he's ripping it. Just trust your eyes, trust your keys, do your job, make tackles."
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:Empty heading
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.