Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Upset By Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 in Week 8
No. 10 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) fell to Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 in Week 8 with the Tigers suffering their second SEC loss of the season.
Brian Kelly and Co. entered Saturday's Top-20 SEC matchup as the underdogs, and after struggling to find a groove defensively, Vanderbilt found the right recipe to give the Bayou Bengals fits.
It was the Pavia show in Week 8 with the Commodores' franchise guy leading Vanderbilt to the program's first win over LSU since 1990.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 8 Edition
No. 1: Third Quarter Chaos Sets the Tone
Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores controlled the pace across all four quarters at FirstBank Stadium, but the shift in momentum came in the third frame behind a pair of methodical drives from the offense.
In the third quarter, Vanderbilt ran 20 total plays for 150 yards and two touchdowns while chewing off 12:22 on the game clock.
For Pavia, he was sensational against the Bayou Bengals on Saturday after totaling 160 yards through the air on 14-of-22 passing with a touchdown On the ground, he logged 86 yards on 17 carries (5.1 yards per carry).
The numbers don't fully explain the control Pavia had on Saturday's Week 8 matchup against No. 10 LSU with timely plays and his escapability on full display.
The Commodores' go-to guy made his presence felt all day long.
For the LSU Tigers, an efficient third quarter of their own kept them in the ballgame after scoring on both drives - a field goal and a touchdown - to remain within striking distance.
A 92-yard scoring drive along with a 69-yard scoring drive kept Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers afloat until the final five minutes of the day where timely plays down the stretch gave Vanderbilt the edge.
No. 2: Diego Pavia Gives LSU Fits
The storyline on Saturday, as it should be, was the masterclass performance Vanderbilt's signal-caller put together against the Tigers. Pavia was effective, timely, and played like the veteran quarterback he is against the Tigers.
With the Bayou Bengals without starting defensive weapons Whit Weeks and Bernard Gooden, the Commodores made the most of their chances in the run-game with the duo sidelined.
Vanderbilt ended the day with 242 rushing yards - to LSU's 100 - in order to set the pace and pull off the upset in FirstBank Stadium.
For Pavia, he logged 86 yards on the ground with a pair of scores to lift his Vanderbilt crew against an LSU defense that entered the day as one of the best in America.
The Tigers, on average, have given up 11.8 points per game, but Pavia and Co. quickly put that statistic in the rearview mirror behind a gem of an outing from the Commodores' franchise guy.
No. 3: Efficient Showing on Offense Not Enough
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a strong outing against the Commodores in Nashville, but it was ultimately not enough for the Tigers.
Nussmeier ended the day going 19-for-28 through the air with 225 yards and two passing touchdowns, but the inefficient run-game once again plagued the offense.
LSU ended the night with 100 rushing yards as true freshman Harlem Berry made an impact after tallying 55 yards on 11 carries.
It's a day to forget for the LSU program as a whole. The Tigers' defense was exposed in Nashville, questions surrounding the offense remain, and the lack of complementary football was once again on full display.
No. 10 LSU will return to action in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium with the program entering another "must-win" scenario in Baton Rouge.
