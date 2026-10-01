Jackson Harris Changes the Equation for LSU Passing Game

The LSU Tigers made a comeback performance against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, dominating the SEC rival 35-6 on home turf. It was a much-needed win after the first loss of the season the week before against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It wasn't just an overall job well done by the Tigers, but a game that highlighted emerging stars across the roster, including wide receiver Jackson Harris.

After making key adjustments to the offense, Harris was not only able to adapt but also shine in the spotlight that the Week 4 game provided.

A Breakout Game

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris stepped up as the leading receiver during the Texas A&M matchup, becoming quarterback Sam Leavitt's next best option after losing tight end Trey'Dez Green, who went out with a knee injury in Oxford the week before.

He recorded 163 receiving yards across six receptions, averaging 27 yards per reception. He also saw the end zone twice during the SEC matchup, with an impressive 57-yard touchdown on a sneaky 4th & 1 play.

He quickly put himself up on the board in LSU's crowded wide receiver room, being able to adjust to changes within the offense and continue the offense's pass game after losing Green, a critical receiver for the offense.

Now, he's slowly changing the equation of the Tigers' overall pass game, becoming a threat on the outside that opponents can't ignore after last week's campaign.

The Athletic Ability

Jackson Harris 4, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris was one of nine transfer portal wide receivers to add to the crowded position room this offseason, joining the Tigers in Baton Rouge after spending the last season at the University of Hawaii.

Harris stands out in the receiving room for both his receiving and athletic abilities, putting him at an obvious advantage over defenders.

Now that he has showcased his elite impact on the offense's pass game, matched with his vertical presence, he becomes a serious target for LSU's upcoming opponents.

October will be a critical month for the Tigers, as they establish a major offensive identity and take as few losses as possible into the daunting SEC stretch of November.

It will all come down to the offensive scoring production over this month's opponents, starting with Harris being able to continue the Tigers' passing production and become a major threat to opposing defenses.

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