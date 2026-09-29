What the Texas A&M Game Really Told Us About LSU

The LSU Tigers responded to their first wall of adversity after losing to the Ole Miss Rebels with a dominant performance against the Texas A&M Aggies, where the Tigers were in control from start to finish, rolling with a 35-6 victory.

Both sides of the ball clicked for the Tigers' most complete game of the season yet, as the LSU offense exploded for over 500 yards of total offense while the LSU defense was stifling, limiting the Aggies to under 200 yards of total offense.

The Tigers took a tough blow in what was an emotional trip to Oxford; however, a convincing win of that fashion over Texas A&M gets LSU right back on track for the season, and head coach Lane Kiffin has his team improving and growing as a threat to the SEC and the rest of college football.

LSU Should Still Be Feared as College Football Playoff Contenders

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers flat-out dominated the Aggies, showing that through the first four weeks of the season, there is another level to this LSU team, and Kiffin has his squad trending up.

The LSU offense looked lethal and explosive against a tough defensive system to play against in Texas A&M. The Tigers' offense rolled with 506 total yards on the night, 312 courtesy of quarterback Sam Leavitt's arm and 194 yards on the ground.

Leavitt is gaining comfort in Kiffin's offensive system, which makes sense after the quarterback missed a good portion of the offseason rehabbing from an injury. Now four games into the season, any lingering rust has started to chip away as Leavitt passed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his pass attempts against Texas A&M.

The rest of the offense around Leavitt has also begun to find its footing, as the offensive line did not allow a sack and the rushing attack is producing, as the Tigers rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown.

And the weapons on the outside have begun to show out as wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. combined for 11 receptions for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' defense dominated the Aggies, to say the least, showcasing how strong defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit can be.

The LSU defensive front caused chaos throughout the night, pressuring Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed all game long, creating four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and limiting the Aggies' rushing attack to under 100 yards.

The secondary was just as good, recording an interception and four pass deflections as Reed was held in check, mustering up 106 yards and zero touchdowns, as he completed a measly 38 percent of his pass attempts.

The Tigers still have plenty of tests remaining on their schedule to truly prove if they are legit threats in the SEC and are in play for the College Football Playoff, with five of their eight games being against ranked opponents.

However, if Kiffin can get LSU to continue to play like it did agasint Texas A&M, the rest of the college football world will have to keep their heads on a swivel for a brewing contender in Baton Rouge.

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