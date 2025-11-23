Joel Klatt Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin's Future Decision Amid Buzz
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford as the program finalizes a record-setting contract offer.
According to CBS Sports, the LSU administration is putting the final touches on what will be a seven-year contract worth over $98 million once offered to Kiffin.
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
The LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators are firmly in the race for Kiffin with the LSU administration taking an all-in approach on the most coveted coach in this year's cycle.
With lucrative offers set to be presented to Kiffin's representatives, there's a timeline in place on a decision to be made.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
Which squad will Kiffin coach in 2026? Fox Sports' Joel Klatt weighed in on the saga this week with a prediction on where he could land.
Joel Klatt Weighs In:
“Here’s the thing: If he wanted to stay, he would stay and we would have already known it,” Klatt told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “Look at all the other coaches around the country that have said they’re staying or signed extensions.
"And Ole Miss, I know, has told him money is not a factor here. Whatever you get offered, we will match it. So it’s not that he’s going to make more somewhere else, which is starting to lead me to believe – and again, I will fully own I have been all over the map on this and Lane. But Lane is a unique cat.
“Now, I don’t know if he can come back to Ole Miss. You can’t lead them on for this long. Now, there’s going to start to be animus. Like, ‘Why aren’t you signing an extension? What’s the problem?’ I think he’s going to Florida – I really do.
"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.