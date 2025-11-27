Josh Pate Locks In Official Prediction On Lane Kiffin's Future Amid LSU Football Push
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers identifying the Rebels decision-maker as their No. 1 targer.
In what has become a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida this month, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" have taken America by storm as a decision looms.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
National college football analyst Josh Pate recently weighed in on what's next for Kiffin as America awaits his decision.
“Lane Kiffin’s got to decide on something here,” Pate recently said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “Ole Miss has got to decide on something here.
"I’ve got a lot of people asking me, ‘Hey, is Lane going to Florida?’ I don’t know. I don’t think he does. … I can not tell you definitively what’s going to happen with Lane Kiffin.
“I think he, No. 1, doesn’t know 100% what he’s going to do, again, contrary to message board rumor. Maybe he thinks he knows. It’s not time to make a decision yet is my point.”
Now, Pate has locked in his official prediction on Kiffin's future: The LSU Tigers.
“Florida, I think he’s their Plan A and I think they’re waiting,” Pate added. “But also I think Florida would love an answer sooner rather than later. I have no clue what LSU is doing on the Lane Kiffin front. I assume that they’re pursuing him as well.
"No definitive knowledge, let me put it that way. Maybe a little bit of knowledge. I do talk to a few people. But that’s a guess. I don’t know.”
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" will be resolved on Saturday with a decision date locked in as Ole Miss looks for clarity surrounding the situation with the program's shot-caller.
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.