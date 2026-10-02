Josh Pate Might Have Gone Too Far With This 2019 LSU Comparison

Josh Pate went too far in an appearance on Bussin' With The Boys, comparing the 2026 Florida Gators to 2019 LSU.

It is Week 5. No team should be compared to any championship team now, especially an undefeated one.

"I think we're on the precipice of one more week and people go LSU 2019 on Florida," Pate said.

Is the 2026 Florida team about to start getting compared to 2019 LSU? 👀



Josh Pate thinks one more big week could have people making that comparison pic.twitter.com/PAezoUaNSS — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 1, 2026

The worst part is that neither Taylor Lewan or WIll Compton slowed him down.

They even doubled down and added to the conversation.

Lewan added at the end, as the group came around to joking about head coach Jon Sumrall's message to his team being they're one week off from being the best team ever.

"That's wild," he starts with while agreeing it's a crazy statement. "But also, you sit there like, 'kinda, yeah, they're really explosive.'"

Let's Pretend There's a Link

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Let's just say, for the sake of the arguement, Florida were one week away, how close are they?

Florida's only claim to LSU's greatness is an undefeated mark and a very explosive offense.

LSU went for 2,255 total yards of offense in its first four games, while Florida has gone for 2,131 yards through four games.

Florida's offense has been dominant and explosive and just picked up a huge win over Ole Miss last week. But again, the 2019 comparisons have to stop.

It's Over As Soon As It Started

Oct 12, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signals a first down after Florida Gators defensive back CJ Henderson (1) defended the play in the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The problem with Florida's offensive production is that they've really played nobody in comparison to 2019 LSU.

Both LSU and Florida played three FBS opponents and one non-fbs opponent in the first four games of their seasons.

Florida has played Florida Atlantic, which holds the No. 124 defense, Auburn, No. 85 and Ole Miss, with the No. 114-ranked defense. That's an average defensive ranking of 107.

For LSU, they played Georgia Southern, the No. 55 defense in the country, Texas, the No. 97-ranked defense and Vanderbilt, which was ranked No. 101. That's good for an average ranking of 84.

But let's say the comparison goes beyond offensive production, and it shifts to a full team debate.

That's where the already comical comparison gets even funnier.

Florida's defense ranks No. 72 in the country, while LSU finished at No. 31, while playing the No. 3, 5, 6 and 14 ranked offenses throughout the season.

Florida needs to win out, sustain this offensive production for 12 more games and win a championship before the conversation can take place.

If people want to compare, they can go back and ask the 2019 Florida team how easy it was to lose to the LSU Tigers, and their 511 yards of offense.

It's a fun debate - and great clickbait - but it has to stop. Especially when all the facts aren't considered.

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