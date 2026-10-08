Kentucky Presents LSU With Its First Real Test After Ole Miss Loss

The LSU Tigers enter week six of the season holding on to a 5-1 record and a top-10 ranking, but with only one true road test under their belt.

That one true road test resulted in the only loss of the year for the program, surging a second half comeback against the Ole Miss Rebels, but falling short on the final play of the game to ruin the undefeated season.

Finally back on the road again, the Tigers travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. With plenty left to prove this season, can Lane Kiffin and the Tigers handle the road test and prove that they can win away from Baton Rouge?

Winning on the Road Is the Last Piece of the Puzzle

LSU Tigers running back Stacy Gage (23) rushes in for a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are one of the most polarizing teams in the country, with wins under their belt that make them look like a top team in the country, but also a road loss that raises question marks about their ability to handle a tough environment.

With non-conference completely wrapped up for the Tigers, the conference slate is all that is left for Kiffin and his team. The Wildcats are next on the slate, and they have been surging this season, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.

While much of the focus will be on the Wildcats, the Tigers need to prove that they can win on the road, but it won't be easy.

Hype surrounding year one of what Will Stein is building in Lexington is at an all-time high, and when combining that with the animosity from opposing fan bases directed at the Tigers, so there will be plenty of engaged Wildcats fan for this.

On top of that for the Tigers, with injuries mounting over the course of the season, there will be untested faces at certain points of the matchup. Ensuring communication is precise, and the team is mentally prepared, will make a significant difference.

The Tigers are no stranger to night games either this season, having played in one every week this season. The matchup against the Wildcats falls in that same time-frame, giving the program a familiar schedule that could play in their favor.

Kiffin and the offense seem to have worked out the kinks so far this year, but proving they can win on the road will separate them from contenders and pretenders.

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