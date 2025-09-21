Key LSU Football EDGE Exits Southeastern Louisiana Matchup After Suffering Injury
LSU defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford has suffered an upper-body injury in the Tigers' Week 4 matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Reliford, a critical piece to the edge rushers room, exited the game in the first quarter where he went straight to the medical tent.
After being examined, Reliford went to the locker room where he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the matchup with a shoulder injury.
The Louisiana native was in the midst of a hot start to the Week 4 contest with three total tackles and a tackle for loss prior to exiting the game with roughly four minutes remaining in the opening frame.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has raved about about Reliford and what he can provide the Tigers defensively in 2025.
"We're very pleased with the way that he's accepted the challenge. He hasn't backed down from it. He's seen it as an opportunity to show that he's the best... I think he's handled it with the right mindset, and because of that he's improved," Kelly said.
"He's physical. He brings a physical presence at that position. Now you add Patrick [Payton], [Jack] Pyburn and Jimari Butler; it's a deep group of defensive ends.
"Gabe has stood out because he's accepted the challenge moreso than anything else."
The youngster saw limited action during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after totaling 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.
LSU leads the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 35-0 at halftime with the Tigers defense clicking on all cylinders with edge rushers Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler doing the heavy lifting.
Kelly and the No. 3 ranked Tigers will travel to Oxford (Miss.) in Week 5 for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
