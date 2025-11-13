LSU Country

Key LSU Football Offensive Weapon Ruled Out For Arkansas Razorbacks Matchup

The Tigers will host the Razorbacks on Saturday, initial SEC Availability Report revealed on Wednesday.

Zack Nagy

The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Baton Rouge with a new chapter of the SEC rivalry set to unfold.

After suffering three consecutive losses to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama, the Bayou Bengals will look to snap their skid this weekend.

For interim coach Frank Wilson, the Louisiana native eyes his first victory as the decision-maker of the Tigers after stepping in following the firing of Brian Kelly.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green's dual-threat abilities will be a piece to monitor in the game plan on Saturday with the do-it-all athlete looking to make LSU's defense work in the SEC matchup.

"He's 6'6, athletic, and he's a legit 4.40 guy. It almost at times looks like he's gliding because of his stride. He's a good player," Wilson said. "They're prolific, in my opinion, the eighth-ranked offense in the country. They can score.

"They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball. They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him."

Now, fast forward to Wednesday night, and the initial SEC Availability Report has been revealed with multiple LSU Tigers listed.

The Game Information: Week 12 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

  • DB Quentavius Scandrett – Out
  • WR Monte Harrison – Out
  • WR Jalen Brown – Out
  • RB AJ Green – Out
  • OL Shaq McRoy – Out
  • TE Andreas Paaske – Out
  • DL David Oke – Out
  • DB Larry Worth III – Out (1st half)
  • DL Charlie Colins – Questionable

LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4)

  • WR Nic Anderson – Out
  • DE Gabriel Reliford – Out
  • OL Tyree Adams – Out
  • LB Whit Weeks – Questionable
  • WR Aaron Anderson – Probable

