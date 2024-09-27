Keys to the Game: LSU Football vs. South Alabama in Week 5 Clash
Brian Kelly and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers gear up for a non-conference matchup against South Alabama in what's expected to be rowdy atmosphere in Death Valley.
The Bayou Bengals will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT in another night game in Baton Rouge.
What must go right for the Tigers to make a statement heading into SEC play?
LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Keys to the Game: LSU vs. South Alabama
No. 1: Limit Explosive Plays from South Alabama
LSU has given up several explosive plays this season against inferior opponents. On Saturday' they'll face a South Alabama squad that lives and dies by them in the run-game.
South Alabama lead back Fluff Bothwell has become a notable name in the Sun Belt Conference over the first few weeks as he continues impressing for the Jaguars. The true freshman is already up to 359 yards rushing on 37 carries with six touchdowns through four games.
The main number to know for Bothwell: 9.7. He's averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per carry for South Alabama this season and has become the focal point for the program on offense.
But it'll be a one-two punch of running backs for the Jaguars on Saturday with Bothwell joined by Kentrel Bullock in the backfield. On just 30 carries, Bullock is up to 203 yards rushing with three scores of his own.
There's significant push with the South Alabama offensive line with Bullock averaging 6.3 yards per touch as well.
On Saturday, the LSU defensive line must rise to the occasion against an offense that likes to run the football more than 50% of the time with a pair of running backs ready to make noise.
No. 2: Get Off to a Hot Start in Death Valley
Brian Kelly and Co. have notoriously come out sluggish in big games over the last few years, and despite being heavy favorites on Saturday, it's imperative the program comes out clicking early.
We've seen the Tigers come out flat this season in all four games. From trailing early to USC to going down 17-0 early in the second quarter against South Carolina, LSU hasn't impressed in the first half against opponents this season.
The Bayou Bengals are 21.5-point favorites with Las Vegas holding high expectations for the program, but they'll be facing a South Alabama squad that has the chance to make a statement in a big-time game,
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense must come out firing early in order to ignite the team in what's expected to be a rowdy atmosphere in a Tiger Stadium night game.
No. 3: Diversify the Playbook, Capitalize on Red Zone Opportunities
The glaring takeaway in Week 3 against South Carolina was the missed opportunities in the red zone for the Bayou Bengals. It was the defense who handled business in the second half after presenting scoring chances for the offense, but inefficiency plagued the unit.
It’s been a thorn in the program’s side throughout the first few weeks of the season. LSU has simply been unable to convert inside the red zone, but now facing an inferior opponent, it gives them an opportunity to test the waters from inside the 20-yard line.
Look for different run schemes to open up chunk yards for the Tigers this weekend. LSU must have the rushing attack play a complementary role for the Tigers' offense. It's clear the passing game led by Nussmeier is efficient, but complete football must be played on Saturday in a "tune-up" game.
The Tigers will gear up for the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 in Tiger Stadium with a nighttime kickoff slated for this Saturday.
