LSU Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads During Senior Bowl Preparation

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will look to boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock this offseason with this week's Senior Bowl presenting a golden opportunity to do so.

Nussmeier took over as the starting signal-caller of the LSU Tigers in 2024 where he immediately became one of the top passers in the Southeastern Conference with over 4,000 yards through the air.

Across the 2024 season as QB1, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 142.7 rating (337-of-525). He completed 64.2 percent of his passing attempts.

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

But his senior campaign didn't go accordingly after dealing with a core/ab injury throughout the season. Now, it's about working back and elevating his 2026 NFL Draft stock at multiple events - including this week's Senior Bowl.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"I'm getting there. I made a lot of progress, getting better. Hopefully be close to 100% soon," Nussmeier said at the Senior Bowl. "I'm not going to get into the specifics. It's not LSU's fault either. It's not the training staff, the trainer, and all the medical doctors. They did a great job there trying to take care of me.

"It was just a rare deal. It was a really weird deal and something that unfortunately I went through. I felt like I was in the best shape I'd ever been in before the season. I felt like I was strong in the right way. and throwing the ball better than ever. Obviously, I'm big in my faith, and my foundation is in Jesus Christ.

"I believe everything happens for a reason so where you feel like this shouldn't have happened and it happened, it's hard to regret it because you feel like it's kind of God's plan. So just trusting it, trying to get healthy now and get back to work."

Nussmeier's draft grade has plummeted, but he's quickly grabbing NFL evaluators' attention during the Senior Bowl:

Garrett Nussmeier is impressing a lot of scouts at the Senior Bowl 📈

pic.twitter.com/Lb5ynV3TYs — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 29, 2026

Look at the ball placement on this throw from LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. Nice Senior Bowl week from him after dealing with injuries this past season. pic.twitter.com/asp8irdcqP — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2026

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier has been the cleanest and most poised of the QBs in Mobile. Here he escapes pressure, finds the open man over the middle and got up to spike the ball with 2 seconds as part of the two minute drill #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/riko7v6fOx — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 29, 2026

Now, all eyes are on Nussmeier's future as he continues looking to build his 2026 NFL Draft stock at the Senior Bowl with an opportunity to further showcase his talents at the LSU Pro Day and NFL Combine.

