Kirk Herbstreit Silences Rumors Surrounding Nick Saban, LSU Football Head Coach Job
The rumor mill is in full swing as the coaching carousel heats up this fall with the LSU Tigers in search of the program's next decision-maker.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, it's been a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with the administration also relieving Scott Woodward of his duties as the athletics director.
Now, all focus is on finding stability in the Bayou State with significant buzz surrounding the head coaching vacancy amid Kelly's departure.
As social media swirls, there has been rumors surrounding a potential Nick Saban reunion in Baton Rouge with LSU icon Shaquille O'Neal speaking out on the subject.
“I heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with Nick Saban,” O’Neal shared in an interview with Us Weekly. “That’d be awesome if we can bring Nick back.”
“We’re just gonna sit and see who they choose. I know it will definitely be a winner and I know it’ll be somebody that’s in line with our culture. I know it’s somebody who’s going to bring us back to winning. We realize if you lose more than two games, we don’t get a significant bowl game.”
“In Baton Rouge, that culture is all about winning,” O’Neal added. “I love Coach [Brian] Kelly. He’s a fabulous man. But down there in Bayou Land, it’s all about winning. It’s all about winning the national titles.”
But Saban's colleauge on ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit, quickly silenced the rumor mill on Tuesday.
“You couldn’t pull Nick Saban off the GameDay desk. ‘Coach, maybe this job!’ No. ‘What about this job?’ No,” Herbstreit said on his podcast, Nonstop. “Guys, you got to stop bringing up Nick Saban for all these. He’s not going anywhere. My man is enjoying his life.
“He told me, ‘For 50 years, I’ve been in a hurry. I’ve been late to something for 50 years.’ Now, he’s got Mercedes-Benz dealerships and Ferrari dealerships. … He’s the happiest he’s probably been in a long, long time; he and Miss Terry.”
Saban has reiterated his desire to remain retied on multiple occasions - notably on The Pat McAfee Show last month.
“You know, I want to stay retired,” Saban said. “I do not want (Jimmy Sexton) anywhere near Miss Terry. Because when she hears some of these numbers, she gets interested. And I’m not interested… I have so much fun working with you (directed at McAfee). Why would I go do that?”
The current landscape of the NCAA is a small piece of what could be keeping Saban away from the sidelines - along with multiple other factors.
“So you’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said via The Pat McAfee Show. "Whether it’s the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?
"And my point about tradition is, some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to to be able to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?"
Now, as the coaching carousel heats up, it's clear that Saban will not be a candidate for the LSU Tigers gig as the program navigates a national search.
