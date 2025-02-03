Kyren Lacy's Attorney Releases Statement, Denies Fault of Former LSU Football WR
The attorney of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has released a statement on his client's innocence in a deadly car accident occurring in December.
Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in January on the charges of hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, reckless operation with accident, and negligent homicide, WAFB News Station reported.
Lacy turned himself in at 6:34 p.m. CT on Jan. 12 with bond set at $151,000 in total for all three charges, according to the report.
After posting bail, Lacy was later released at 8:11 p.m. CT.
WAFB released a statement via the Louisiana State Police prior to Lacy turning himself in last month:
“A Louisiana State Police document contains the following allegations about the incident: As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge.
"Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento.
"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. A passenger in the Kia Sorrento, Herman Hall of Thibodaux, was critically injured in the 10 a.m. crash and transported to a hospital where he later died, investigators said. Hall, age 78, was a former Marine.
Louisiana State Police said LSP detectives and troopers were able to determine that Lacy was driving the Dodge Charger at the time."
Now, Lacy's attorney has spoken out.
The Statement:
“I wish to address the charges of negligent homicide and clarify the facts surrounding this tragic incident. On the day of the accident, Mr. Lacy was driving on a road with two lanes in each direction. While he briefly passed other vehicles, he safely reentered his lane without incident,” Ory wrote.
“The collision that resulted in the death of Mr. Herman was not caused by Mr. Lacy’s actions. The accident occurred directly in front of him when a second vehicle in the oncoming lane crossed the centerline and collided with Mr. Herman’s vehicle, in which he was a passenger.
"We are of information and belief that the vehicle that collided with Mr. Herman’s vehicle was issued a citation. At no time did Mr. Lacy’s vehicle strike the rear of Mr. Herman’s vehicle, nor did any of the vehicles Mr. Lacy passed collide with his.”
“It is crucial to emphasize that Mr. Lacy did not cause or contribute to the crash. There was no suspicion of alcohol or drug use involved. Furthermore, contrary to some media reports, Mr. Lacy never “returned” to the scene of the accident,” continued Ory.
“Mr. Lacy’s actions following the incident, including sharing graduation pictures and engaging in training, were never intended to minimize the tragedy that occurred. He did not believe he was at fault for the accident, and as such, he continued with his daily activities.”
Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the incident occurred following his fifth season of college football.
“LSU has truly made a big impact on my life on and off the field these past three years,” Lacy wrote via social media. “Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget. Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it.
“I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person. Although we didn’t accomplish our goal of winning a national championship, I promise to take all of those life lessons with me in the next chapter of my life.
“Lastly, I am so appreciative of my support system (family, trainers, mentors, etc.) who have been there for me through the highs and the lows. Thank y’all for always believing in me.”
In 2024, he took on starting wide receiver duties for the Bayou Bengals where he led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
The star wideout wrapped up his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
