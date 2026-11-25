Lane Kiffin addressed a recurring issue that has plagued the Tigers throughout the 2026 season, and the numbers suggest it goes beyond offensive struggles.

Kiffin addressed a glaring issue following the team’s third straight loss during his Monday press conference. While the Tigers are still one of the nation's top offenses, their fourth-quarter play has cost them a handful of games.

In LSU's five losses, the Tigers have been outscored 61-17 in the fourth quarter. Even more shocking is the fact that LSU hasn’t scored a single fourth-quarter point in November.

“We have a fourth-quarter problem. We have an end-of-game problem that we've got to fix,” Kiffin said.

Fourth-Quarter Production Has Become LSU's Biggest Concern

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet on the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' fourth-quarter struggles are particularly noticeable when compared to their production earlier in games.

In eight conference games, LSU has outscored its opponents 185-104 through the first three quarters. That production takes a drastic hit in the fourth though, where the Tigers have been outscored 66-24 in conference play.

The ugly stat has been even more noticeable across LSU’s three-game skid.

Against Alabama, LSU was outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers followed that performance by being outscored 9-0 in the fourth and giving up a game-winning touchdown against Texas, and this past weekend being outscored 14-0 in the fourth against Tennessee.

The last two weeks have been particularly brutal for LSU. As four consecutive four and outs in the fourth paved the way for Texas to take the lead with four seconds left.

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Against Tennessee, the game was tied 13-13 at the end of the third. However, the Volunteers responded with two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Faizon Brandon to secure the 27-13 victory.

While the fourth-quarter scoring differential points toward a problem with finishing games, LSU's offensive production also declined as the season progressed.

The Tigers averaged 5.6 yards per play against Alabama and 5.5 against Texas before falling to just 3.6 yards per play against Tennessee. LSU finished the Tennessee game with a season-low 265 total yards.

The numbers paint an ugly picture for Lane Kiffin’s squad. LSU's late-game problems have not been limited to one area of the offense; instead, a plethora of issues continues to plague LSU’s rocky season.

Depth and Snap Distribution Could Be Contributing To The Problem

Along with the dwindling offensive production, Kiffin pointed toward roster depth and snap distribution as another problem in LSU’s late-game play.

Kiffin explained that LSU has relied heavily on its frontline players, running up their snap counts, and in turn, playing with a fatigued group by the time the game gets to its later stages.

The lack of rotation has become increasingly noticeable during LSU's recent three game skid, as it was evident that all three Alabama, Texas and Tennessee were playing faster than the Tigers in the games pivotal moments.

Kiffin said improving the team's depth would allow the coaching staff to distribute snaps more evenly and have more players ready to contribute when games reach their final stages.

The issue creates an important piece of the puzzle for Kiffin and Co. to solve this offseason. Instead of finding more frontline firepower, Kiffin needs to prioritze quality depth to avoid these same problems next season.

Ultimately, LSU's five losses have exposed a recurring problem that Kiffin believes must be addressed before the program can take its next step.

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