Lane Kiffin's first year at LSU has taken an unfortunate downhill slope this month, as the Tigers have lost three straight games, all against top-ranked SEC programs.

With no chance of making the playoffs, the Tigers head into the final matchup of the season against Arkansas with a 6-5 record. When Kiffin first arrived in Baton Rouge, this same team was in the national championship conversation.

Kiffin himself explains this team's diagnosis this season, which contributed to the poor results of a highly anticipated debut season for him.

The Results

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the 13-27 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Kiffin was asked in the post-game press conference how he's going about diagnosing what's gone wrong this season.

"I know it's gonna sound a little bit like coach speak, you know, that they always have an excuse or something, but here's another game that we're, you know, against the top 10 team on the road and we're tied in the fourth quarter," said Kiffin.

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Utah

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He went on to say he hates the win-loss record for LSU players, fans, and everyone involved with the program. But as far as looking at this team, there aren't many concerns.

"But I'm not as concerned, you know, if it were okay. I was looking to say, okay, well, we've got some really bad evals who are picking, you know, on a roster. And so, you know, we just got to obviously win next week, and then in the offseason, we've got to learn how to finish better and coach better so we do better in those situations," said Kiffin.

So it's not exactly the roster itself that is Kiffin's diagnosis, but rather how the program can succeed in the late-game, high-leverage situations.

If the team had figured that out during the offseason, Kiffin wouldn't have five losses under his belt. Two of the team's losses have come down to the final drive of the game, allowing the opponent to get a last-minute win.

The three losses this month alone have led to the Tigers having no fourth-quarter scores, with both Tennessee and Alabama taking a large lead in the final quarter after the game was tied.

According to Kiffin, it's not the roster talent or system errors within the position groups that have let the Tigers fall to SEC opponents five times this season. Instead, it's come from the mechanics within the coaching staff and the program's success when the game is on the line.

It's definitely not a good problem to have, but at least LSU can point it out.

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