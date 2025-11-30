Lane Kiffin Delays Decision Amid Battle With Ole Miss Officials, LSU Football Trending
In a move that is set to take the college football landscape by storm, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in line to make a decision between the Rebels and LSU Tigers amid a two-team race.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.
Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter met last Friday afternoon in the Magnolia State with the two deciding the program's shot-caller would coach in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State - then reveal a decision the following day [Saturday, Nov. 29].
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, it's "Decision Day" for Kiffin, but he's yet to make his move. Why?
Kiffin is reportedly eyeing a move to the LSU Tigers, but if he were to depart Ole Miss, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening, but with Ole Miss remaining unwilling to let him coach in the College Football Playoff, it's become a stalemate.
With Kiffin stating his intentions to depart Ole Miss, the Rebels administration has started vetting candidates to replace the current shot-caller.
"AD Keith Carter has already began engaging with candidates, notably Jon Sumrall & Alex Golesh," Yahoo Sports wrote. "However, Florida pivoted from Kiffin to Sumrall, as reported Tuesday at Yahoo. Gators are believed to have a deal in principle. Final decision Sunday."
Now, with Kiffin's future with Ole Miss in doubt, the LSU Tigers believe they have the verbal commitment, according to Yahoo Sports.
