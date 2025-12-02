Lane Kiffin Explains What Led Him To Depart Ole Miss For LSU Football in Crucial Move
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin took the podium on Monday afternoon to be formally introduced as the next shot-caller of the Tigers.
In a move that instantly thrusts the Bayou Bengals into spotlight once again, the LSU administration circled Kiffin as the No. 1 target with the contract signed on Sunday.
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth, but Kiffin has made his move. He has walked away from the Rebels and arrived in Baton Rouge to lead the program.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
What steered him to Baton Rouge? How did he end up making the move to LSU and depart a College Football Playoff team?
LSU AD Verge Ausberry's Message:
“‘I’m gonna leave you alone and let you coach the team.’ I like when I hear that,” Kiffin said of his conversation with Ausberry. “‘We’re going to give you everything to win. I’m gonna leave you alone, go coach the team, and bring us championships.’
"So, you know, Verge isn’t real long-winded in those meetings, as some other people, and he gets right to the point. I really liked that. So, he sparked my interest from the first time I talked to him.”
Set The Scene: Atmosphere Like No Other
“The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said. “...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!
“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’ I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”
Pete Carroll and Nick Saban's Advice:
“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin added. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”
“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”
