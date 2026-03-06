Lane Kiffin Has LSU Football Fans Fired Up on Social Media Amid Major Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic offseason in Baton Rouge with the program inching closer to Spring Camp this month.

The Bayou Bengals will open offseason practice on March 24 with Kiffin and Co. looking to debut a new-look roster headlined by nine Top-100 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal - including the No. 1 EDGE in former Ole Miss star Princewill Umanmielen.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

Now, as the offseason continue, Kiffin took to social media on Friday morning after the Tigers made a quick run from the LSU Football Operations Building to Death Valley for a workout.

"The sun has come up in the eastern sky... It is now officially Friday morning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana," Kiffin said.

Kiffin isn't shy on social media where his posts continue firing up LSU Tigers fans as the countdown to March 24 continues when the program laces up their cleats for Spring Camo.

The 2026 LSU Tigers Spring Practice Schedule:

March 24

March 26

March 28

March 31

April 2

April 4

April 7

April 9

April 11

April 14

April 16

April 18

April 21

April 23

April 24

The Transfer Portal Haul:

"The whole town was amazing in recruiting to help bring all these kids in and the hospitality that they showed them. Hotels, restaurants, on campus, it was unbelievable and they could feel it," Kiffin said in February. "There were all kinds of meetings at the end of the official visits, when you talk through 'Okay, what did you think about your experience?' Parents, the players, they said it was amazing, the LSU experience and the Baton Rouge experience.

"How they felt coming here to visit was a huge part. I know a lot gets played about NIL. A ton of them talking about a huge part of why they came here is the way that they felt on their trip here."

