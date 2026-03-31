Lane Kiffin Highlights This LSU Football Assistant Coach as 'Elite' Piece to Staff

The LSU Tigers have reconstructed the coaching staff in Baton Rouge this offseason headlined by a change in leadership after Lane Kiffin's arrival on Nov. 30.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on bringing in his staff on offense while retaining critical components to the assistant coaching pool on defense - specifically coordinator Blake Baker.

Kiffin did just that.

Baker bypassed head coaching opportunities with the Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers where he then made the decision to remain with the LSU Tigers while receiving a sizable pay increase along the way.

But there was another plan of action for Kiffin, Baker and members of the administration when it came to retaining other pieces of the defensive staff: Namely secondary coach Corey Raymond.

The elite assistant coach has thrived on the recruiting trail while developing multiple high-level NFL Draft picks across his time on the coaching scene.

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's X (@DJPickett5).

Now, he's remained on staff in Baton Rouge with Raymond already thriving with the pieces he's put together for the 2026 season with former five-star cornerback DJ Pickett leading the way.

"I knew about Corey over the years because of the success that he had and how well you recruit it. Very rarely do you find both. Sometimes you've got to make decisions and you hire guys that are really good recruiters or are really good coaches," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Then sometimes you find guys that are elite at both. So it's great he's on our team and also if you can find them and at a place that they're passionate about too, that's kind of the rare trifecta."

LSU has assembled a star-studded staff with Kiffin, Baker, and Charlie Weis Jr. leading the way, but it's a strong assistant coaching pool beneath them with Raymond emerging as a top staffer.

"I think that any time you go somewhere, it has nothing to do with the previous staff. You have a lot of work to do. You have a lot of work to do besides what is obvious. Everybody thinks about roster changes and portal additions," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"But how you practice and how players think, fit into the way that you want things done. That's a constant battle for us and so I can see that improving out there, understanding how to practice."

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