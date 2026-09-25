One loss certainly won’t make or break a season in today’s college football, although it doesn’t negate the fact that Saturday’s primetime matchup with Texas A&M is as close to must-win for the LSU Tigers as it could be.

It may seem wild to suggest that a matchup in Week 4 of a new season can be considered a “must-win” situation, especially in the 12-team College Football Playoff era. However, following the 32-24 loss to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin’s Tigers have very little margin for error the rest of the way.

That margin for error only lessens if it fails to emerge from Tiger Stadium with a win over a Texas A&M that is reeling following an upset loss to Kentucky.

The Pressure Is On

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both teams enter Saturday with two of the most expensive rosters in the nation. Just a year after taking them to their first College Football Playoff appearance, head coach Mike Elko followed it up with a transfer portal haul that retooled the Aggies’ roster.

He imported a new starting offensive line, added star wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and added several starting contributors on defense to replace his many now-NFL players.

With all the turnover, it may not be a playoff-or-bust scenario in College Station this season, especially after last season's success. However, with a tougher schedule than a year ago and already having a loss through Week 3, with it coming to Kentucky at home, that doesn’t mean College Station won’t be disappointed.

Then for the Tigers, it's fair to say the first offseason with Kiffin at the helm invited high expectations. Not only because of the drama that followed his decision to leave Ole Miss for Baton Rouge, but also because of the roster he managed to build.

He spent a reported $40 million on the roster, mostly through the transfer portal, bringing in 43 new players. That included offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Sam Leavitt, and Princewill Umanmielen, among other high-profile additions.

Now, as LSU walks into its fourth game of the Kiffin era, it stands at the potential crossroads of the season.

A loss to Texas A&M would see them all-but-eliminated from SEC Championship contention just two games into conference play. It would also put them on the bubble of playoff contention.

With two losses in four games, LSU would have to run the table through the rest of its schedule, which still includes ranked games against Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee.

The season would be on the line for LSU within four games, and for a roster that cost $40 million, that isn’t the return on investment that many expected.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.