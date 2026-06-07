LSU Makes Significant Progress in Landing Multiple Top Recruits

The LSU Tigers are in one of the most critical offseasons that the program has been through in recent memory. After a few seasons of disappointment, which caused a regime change, building for now and the future has become of the utmost importance.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin, recruiting with the Tigers should be easy, they have the boosters, the pedigree, and the culture to be one of the top programs in college football.

So, now, with official visits underway around the country and programs like the Tigers looking to secure a top class for the current cycle, Kiffin and his staff have made significant progress with some of their top targets.

Terrance Smith, OT

LSU Recruiting Target Terrance Smith | Courtesy of Terrance Smith via X.

Smith is one of the elite protectors in the cycle, and he comes in ranked as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class and is a top 200 prospect in the country. He stands at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, and has great arm length and hand size to make him a lockdown protector along the offensive line.

He took his official visit with the Tigers in April, and is currently on a visit with the Auburn Tigers, but he will also take a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers next weekend. Another contender in the race is Rutgers, who he visited in April and May. With no decision imminent, and the Tigers remaining in the race, no news is good news regarding Smith.

KJ Green, Edge

LSU recruiting target KJ Green | Courtesy of KJ Green on X.

Green is an electric defender off the edge, and is known for causing havoc to opposing offenses. He comes in as the No. 2 edge defender in the class and is the No. 8 prospect in the country for the cycle. At 6-foot3.5, 210 pounds, he features great burst off the line of scrimmage with elite bend, despite his lengthy frame.

Currently on his official visit with the Tigers, they are locked in a close competition with the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Oregon Ducks. With a solid impression during the visit, though, the Tigers could take the lead when the weekend is over.

Kelsey Adams, OT

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin with recruiting target Kelsey Adams | Courtesy of Kelsey Adams via X.

Adams, like Smith, is one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the country. He comes in ranked as the No. 10 tackle in the class, and a top 110 prospect in the country. Adams has a really good frame, standing at 6-foot-5.5, 320 pounds, with great mobility and arm length, making him a premier defender on the edge of the offensive line.

He has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since September of 2025, but is still taking visits around the country, including a trip to Baton Rouge this weekend to see Kiffin and the Tigers. With other trips scheduled to see Ohio State and North Carolina, Adams is a prime flip target, and Kiffin might have put his program at the forefront.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.