Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Targeting Pair of Top Quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to be major players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a focus on adding a franchise quarterback to the 2026 roster.

In what is set to be a significant stretch in Baton Rouge, the market will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16 with Kiffin and Co. set to add a myriad of newcomers to the roster for next season.

LSU is set to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash once the NCAA Transfer Portal opens with Kiffin citing the alignment of the Tigers that played a pivotal role in his decision to choose the job over Ole Miss and Florida, among others.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, LSU has been linked to a pair of top-five quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal market.

QB Sam Leavitt: No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal

Leavitt is out as the signal-caller of Sun Devils after revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following two seasons in Tempe.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QB DJ Lagway: No. 5 QB in the Transfer Portal

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU labeled an early team to watch.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Top-10 Players in the Transfer Portal:

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

No. 2: EDGE Chaz Coleman - Penn State

No. 3: QB Drew Mestemaker - North Texas

No. 4: QB Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

No. 5: QB Dylan Raiola - Nebraska

No. 6: QB DJ Lagway - Florida

No. 7: Mateen Ibirogba - Wake Forest

No. 8: IOL Carius Curne - LSU

No. 9: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

No. 10: CB Jay Crawford - Auburn

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: