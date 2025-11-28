Lane Kiffin Makes Definitive Statement on Future Decision Amid Egg Bowl Matchup
The LSU Tigers remain in contention for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin following the news of the Rebels shot-caller eliminating Florida from the race.
In what initially emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Gators are now out in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the Tigers and Rebels in the mix.
According to On3 Sports: "Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
Now, as LSU and Ole Miss look to battle it out, one program appears to be picking up momentum with less than 24 hours until a decision is made.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But Kiffin is focusing on the now. He isn't worried about making a decision today amid Saturday's reveal. It's about capturing a Week 14 win over Mississippi State then watching his son's high school game on Friday.
Kiffin's Statement: Focus on the Now
“But, hey, today is about this game. And like you said, 11 wins potentially for the first time in school history. That’s the first time for 11 wins in the entire state, by any program, in the regular season. So, a lot on the line, and our guys are focused and ready to play,” Kiffin said pregame on Friday.
“This noise thing you’re referring to? This has been going on for weeks. This isn’t new for us.
“I’m looking at — we kick off in, what, an hour and a half or something like that. That’s all I’m worried about today. And then, after that, let’s go watch (his son) Knox beat Tupelo at Oxford High School.”
Now, with "Decision Day" on Saturday, all eyes remain on Kiffin as a decision looms with all over America awaiting the choice.
