Lane Kiffin Provides Stamp of Approval for This Breakout Defensive Weapon in Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the coaching staff quickly seeing newcomers turn heads this offseason.

The program opened Week 4 of Spring Camp on Tuesday with the media receiving a full practice viewing on the ponderosa with 7-on-7 drills, live team periods, and individual work taking place for Kiffin and Co.

For the LSU Tigers defense, it provided another practice where true freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds had the chance to make a statement - continuing his strong offseason in The Boot.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have seen the program's two true freshmen - Geralds and Richard Anderson - turn heads in Spring Camp while taking significant snaps with the first-team in practice.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player. It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school," Kiffin said.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via Instagram.

"Over time, they have changed. Their enrollment, for so many guys to come early, he's doing a great job. Got a little banged up and played through it Saturday which was good. So we're really excited about them. Very well coached.

"We're not a very deep defensive line. That's why it was really important to bring in portal guys, but then also signing the high school guys that we did. So there's very high expectations for him and the others."

Now, Kiffin has provided his stamp of approval for Geralds as well after addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon following Day 10 of Spring Camp.

"He causes havoc. He's going to be a great player," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers inked the No. 4 DL in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The 6’0, 279-pounder has quickly emerged as a freshman to watch heading into Year 1.



Now, Kiffin has given his stamp of approval.



“He’s caused havoc. He’s going to be a great player.” pic.twitter.com/QJSV1rUMag — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 14, 2026

LSU has seen significant contributions from the true freshmen during camp with Geralds and Anderson taking it up a notch across their first offseason in Baton Rouge.

Now, as Spring Camp winds down, the pair of true freshman defensive linemen are in line to receive significant snaps across Year 1 with the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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