Lane Kiffin Pursuit: LSU Football Emerges as Clearcut Favorite to Land Ole Miss Coach
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford, according to multiple reports.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season this fall with a College Football Playoff berth within reach, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from flirting with other programs during this year's coaching carousel.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators that have become the two programs that are giving Kiffin something to think about as he mulls over his future.
LSU's initial contract offer went public on Friday night in a report via Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger where the lucrative offer took social media by storm.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
Now, as Kiffin mulls over his future with LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida all expected to finalize contract offers within the same ballpark, a timeline is in place.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
But one school is separating from the pack in this one, according to CBS Sports: The LSU Tigers.
The New Contract Offer:
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
The Confidence Meter:
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
As the LSU Tigers continue pushing the right buttons for Kiffin, all eyes remain on the most popular name in this year's coaching cycle as he mulls over his options with a decision less than one week away.
