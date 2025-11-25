Lane Kiffin Receives Prediction on Future Decision as LSU Football Battles Ole Miss
There is no bigger name on the coaching carousel this fall than Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker Lane Kiffin with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has cemented its status as a College Football Playoff team with one regular season game remaining on the docket, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines.
He's flirted with the idea of departing the Magnolia State with the LSU Tigers giving him something to think about as the administration in Baton Rouge intensifies its pursuit.
“Here’s the thing: If he wanted to stay, he would stay and we would have already known it,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “Look at all the other coaches around the country that have said they’re staying or signed extensions."
Kiffin is set to receive a record-setting contract from LSU, Ole Miss, or Florida with the hottest name on the market having his pick of where he wants to receive his payday.
But the LSU Tigers are picking up momentum in this one with ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighing in on the future decision.
"At the end of the day, I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at LSU. That's where I think he's going to head. I think he looks at the talent profile that's been assembled at LSU for a very long time," Greg McElroy said. "The wide receivers they've been able to get, the quarterback play they've been able to get.
"They've had two Heisman Trophy winners in the last six years. There's a lot to be said about that. And I also think being able to take one of the most coveted jobs in the country and still give him tremendous access to players, tremendous resources and what appears to be-- after some chaos there for a little bit-- really good alignment within their athletic department. I think Lane Kiffin is going to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers."
McElroy joins the likes of multiple national analysts that have locked in predictions for Kiffin to make his way to Baton Rouge and take control of the Bayou Bengals, and with a decision timeline in place, it remains to be seen.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
Now, as "Decision Day" inches closer, all eyes remain on Kiffin with LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida intensifying their pursuit for the most popular name on the coaching carousel.
