Lane Kiffin Reveals Difference Between LSU Football and Ole Miss Amid Major Offseason

The LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town this offseason with the program in Baton Rouge stealing headlines left and right after Lane Kiffin made his move to the Bayou State last November.

In what became a historic move, Kiffin departed the Ole Miss Rebels amid a Colllege Football Playoff run to join the Bayou Bengals as the new shot-caller of the program.

After being officially named the head coach of the LSU Fightin' Tigers on Nov. 30, Kiffin was formally introduced as the shot-caller on Dec. 1 where his quick statement took social media by storm.

"I'm very honored to be the head coach of LSU. I can sum it up by saying this: this place is different. Having watched this place for a long time, having been on the other sidelines in this stadium, this place is different, and that's why we're here," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

"We have a lot of work to do, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the elite programs in all of sports. Leaving Ole Miss was an extremely difficult decision, and in that, we tried every single thing possible to continue to coach the team through the playoffs and to continue to coach the players.

"The opportunity at LSU, as I said before, is just different. Someone very close to me reminded me this week in this decision that LSU is the best job in football," Kiffin added.

Courtesy of LSU Athletics.

Now, fast forward over four months later and Kiffin has once again doubled down on why LSU is different that his previous stops - whether it be Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, etc.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Why LSU is "Just Different"

"Just different really entails a lot and it's why I just think it's a really good phrase to because it comes up a lot. You're just trying to explain to outsiders like it's just different but that means a lot of things. That means Louisiana and the mindset of people here. I really enjoy, we had two junior days this weekend.

"I really enjoy Louisiana parents and how they think and what they put into their kids and how their kids want to work the same way. That they come in and the questions that they ask, and they're like, 'Hey, we just want to know if he works really hard, he's going to get a fair shot.' That may sound like a normal question, but nowadays that's not what parents are usually asking anymore.

"I really enjoy that and that's a different mindset.. But then also on that, the expectations, the great players that played here, the stadium, all of that is just different than other programs. We teach the recruits and the players, if you're going to come here with the way that we do it here, it's going to be really different.

"If you want to get a check and be pretty good, it's not going to work. You're not going to like it. The number one thing is being the best player that you can the entire year and that is your number one focus outside of everything else.

"Those are the people like Trey'Dez, like Ty, Whit has it. The people that we're going to bring here and that's how our coaches are. So it's just a different type of thing you're coming into."

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