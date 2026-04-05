Lane Kiffin Reveals LSU Football's Philosophy On Signing Versatile Wide Receivers

The LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin and Co. flaunting a redesigned roster after bringing in over 40 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In what became a significant stretch for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin and the coaching staff added multiple elite weapons on both sides of the ball, but no position group underwent a bigger transformation than the wide reciever room.

LSU signed nine wideouts via the free agent market with a primary focus on adding elite, versatile pass-catchers that best fit the scheme Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. are putting together.

The Tigers will have a unique combination of size, skill, and speed within the receiving corps. What went into the decision to bring in such a variety of talent? What was LSU's approach via the portal?

Lane Kiffin's Take: Evaluating the Wide Receiver Room

"I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you've got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important.

"We kind of look at that room or maybe and we try to balance the room more. If you think of it as like here's your cap number for a room, instead of being really top heavy with one and two and then not having depth, I think when we've been our best because we've had four to five to six receivers that can all play really well.

Courtesy of Corey Barber on Instagram.

"So that's what I think we're striving for here. I think we have a chance to do that with the players that are out there because then we're the best for the long run of the season and potentially in the postseason. I think you've got to look at that, especially as schedules get harder with the ninth game. Basically here, the way it's set up, you really have nine SEC games.

"It's really critical the numbers that you have there and that you can stay healthy throughout the season and when you go to your second guys that you're still able to put pressure on defense."

The Transfer Wide Receivers (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community: