Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Surge To Become Next LSU Football Coach Amid Rumors
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has the college football world awaiting a decision as the Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators continue their pursuit of the most popular name in this year's coaching carousel.
Despite the No. 5 ranked Ole Miss Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, Kiffin has flirted with the idea of departing Oxford for the LSU and Florida gigs.
From his family hopping on private flights to Gainesville and Baton Rouge to remaining non-committal to the Ole Miss administration amid extension talks, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up.
Now, fast forward to Friday, and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
But the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels are also in on the action as the three-team battle ramps up on Friday.
“Now, I don’t know if he can come back to Ole Miss. You can’t lead them on for this long. Now, there’s going to start to be animus," Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. "Like, ‘Why aren’t you signing an extension? What’s the problem?’ I think he’s going to Florida – I really do.
"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”
Kiffin has emerged as the betting favorite to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers by a wide margin, according to Kalshi.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
Kalshi's Odds: LSU Coach Edition
Kiffin: 59%
Eliah Drinkwitz: 10%
Jon Sumrall: 7%
Joe Brady: 5%
Jon Gruden: 4%
Alex Golesh: 3%
Jeff Brohm: 2%
Nick Saban: 1%
Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter will meet on Friday, Nov. 21 at noon, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI, as the pursuit for the Rebels shot-caller continues.
