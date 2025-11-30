Lane Kiffin's Contract With LSU Football Revealed After Making Move to Leave Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers have officially inked a deal with Lane Kiffin after making the move to leave Ole Miss despite the Rebels on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth.
Kiffin announced on Sunday that he will make his move to Baton Rouge and will not coach in the postseason for the Rebels - despite pushing athletics director Keith Carter to do so.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”
Now, Kiffin is Baton Rouge bound on a lucrative contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in America.
"His deal with LSU is for seven years and is worth approximately $12 million annually, with the potential for bonuses, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel. That would make Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport," ESPN wrote.
Kiffin packed his bags and hopped on a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening after addressing the Ole Miss team of his decision to make the move to LSU.
Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with a new leader revealed as the programs lands the home-run hire.
