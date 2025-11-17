Lane Kiffin's Family Visits Baton Rouge, Gainesville as LSU Football and Florida Push
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" have America's attention with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure the Ole Miss Rebels head coach out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with the Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, but Kiffin's future remains the hottest topic across college football.
The Rebels shot-caller has remained mum on the subject this fall despite the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators rolling out the red carpet for the most popular coach on this year's carousel.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Now, the buzz has grown to new heights on Monday with sources confirming to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin's family visited Gainesville on Sunday followed by a trip to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours later.
Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, arrived in the Bayou State on Monday to visit the city of Baton Rouge amid a chaotic time on the coaching search.
LSU is pushing the right buttons here with the program battling both the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels in what has become a three-team race for his services.
“Just so you know, because you haven’t known me very long, Pat, I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said. during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in October. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’
“I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness. So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that. He’s like, ‘We got to get this. We got to get this.’ And, I’m like, ‘Jimmy, I don’t care.’ And he goes, ‘I do!’”
Now, as the coaching search heats up in Baton Rouge, the program is beginning to pick up steam for Kiffin with his family in town on Monday to tour the city.
