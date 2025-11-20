Lane Kiffin's Odds Surging to Become Next LSU Football Head Coach Amid Rumors
The LSU Tigers are targeting Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge prepared to roll out the red carpet for the Rebels decision-maker.
After LSU officials arranged a private jet to Oxford this week to pick up Kiffin's family as they toured Baton Rouge, it's clear the Ole Miss shot-caller is the clearcut No. 1 target on LSU's board.
Kiffin has remained noncommittal to the Ole Miss administration amid a 10-1 season; causing a three-team battle for his services with the Rebels joining the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as the schools in pursuit.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Kiffin continues seeing his betting odds shift for the LSU Tigers gig, but following the news on Monday surrounding his family flying to Baton Rouge, he's quickly emerged as the favorite.
According to Kalshi, Kiffin is the betting favorite for the LSU and Florida jobs as he mulls over his future.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
The Betting Odds: LSU and Florida Pursuing Kiffin
The Kalshi Odds: LSU Tigers Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
- Joe Brady: 13 percent
- ELi Drinkwitz: 12 percent
The Kalshi Odds: Florida Gators Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 54 percent
- Jedd Fisch: 17 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 10 percent
Paul Finebaum's Take:
"The bottom line is if you want to stay at Ole Miss — I don’t think he wants to — you’d just say, ‘Yeah, I’m committed to Ole Miss, I’ve got a new contract coming out in a couple days and we’ll have a signing ceremony,'" Finebaum said.
"The question about, ‘Was there an ultimatum?’ Certainly, Ole Miss, has told him [he] needs to make a decision at some point.
"Think about this for a second," Finebaum continued. "His family got on a plane Sunday and took that plane from Gainesville to Baton Rouge. And what are they doing? They’re looking around. Their son is a top prospect; they wanted to visit high schools, which is perfectly alright."
"This is all going on while Ole Miss is having its best season in about 60 years, they haven’t won an SEC Championship since John F. Kennedy was president, and Lane’s preaching about all this stuff going on," Finebaum added.
Now, as the coaching carousel swirls, Kiffin remains the No. 1 target for both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as the pair of programs look to lure him out of Oxford.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.