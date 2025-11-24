Lane Kiffin's Odds To Become Next LSU Football Head Coach Shift Amid Florida Pursuit
The LSU Tigers continue intensifying their pursuit for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration all-in on the Rebels decision-maker to take over the program.
LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry and the coaching search committee have circled Kiffin as the No. 1 target with social media swirling as a decision inches closer.
Kiffin and Ole Miss officials met last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
In a three-team battle that consists of LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, it's the Tigers that are beginning to pick up momentum with a level of confidence brewing in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
The betting odds favor the Ole Miss head coach departing for a different gig in the SEC with LSU and Florida picking up steam, according to Kalshi.
The Betting Odds: LSU Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 66 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 21 percent
- Joe Brady: 5 percent
The Betting Odds: Florida Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
- Jedd Fisch: 24 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 21 percent
The Decision Timeline: Ole Miss AD Weighs In
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
