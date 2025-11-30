Lane Kiffin Schedules Team Meeting With Ole Miss Amid LSU Football Trending
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has scheduled a team meeting for 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. ESPN first reported the news.
In a move that is set to send the college football world into a frenzy, Kiffin is expected to finalize a contract with the LSU Tigers on Sunday as the program in Baton Rouge picks up momentum down the stretch.
Kiffin is reportedly eyeing a move to the LSU Tigers, but if he were to depart Ole Miss, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff - causing a delay in the official decision that was expected on Saturday, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
Now, there's buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers with officials in Baton Rouge sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday to pick up Kiffin and his family as the two sides work towards a deal, according to Yahoo Sports.
"LSU executives and Lane Kiffin's reps held a call after the Tigers game at OU to continue solidifying the deal with travel plans: The university is sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday for Kiffin, his family & others," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
The LSU Tigers are gaining confidence that the program will finalize a deal with Kiffin - leaving the Ole Miss Rebels with an interim coach in the College Football Playoff next month. Ole Miss is expected to host a first-round matchup after wrapping up the 2025 season with an 11-1 record.
“Sources I just spoke to within the last half hour have told me that there’s an overwhelming expectation that Kiffin is the next head coach at LSU,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night.
“He has yet to sign the deal, but I was just told by a source within the last half hour that they would be shocked if Lane Kiffin did not end up signing there late tonight or early tomorrow.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no. There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach.”
Now, the Kiffin saga is nearing the finish line with the LSU Tigers the favorite down the stretch with a decision set to be finalized on Sunday morning.
