Lane Kiffin Set to Bring Elite Offensive Coordinator to LSU Football From Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers are closing in on officially signing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to a lucrative contract to become the next leader in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth on the horizon, but Kiffin has made his move with intentions to depart Oxford for the Bayou State.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening where he spoke with athletics director Keith Carter about his future - seemingly revealing a move to LSU - but has a desire to coach the College Football Playoff.
Now, following the meeting, it's clear that Kiffin will not lead the Rebels in the postseason with On3 Sports revealing that Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding will take over as the interim.
Golding is also expected to remain in Oxford as he campaigns to become the full-time coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.
But the LSU Tigers are set to have multiple pieces of Kiffin's offensive staff heading to Baton Rouge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
According to FootballScoop, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is expected to follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge with LSU landing the experienced, savvy coach.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no," ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night. "There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach."
