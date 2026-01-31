Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are retaining an integral piece to the program's front office with JR Belton being promoted to serve as the Assistant General Manager in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Belton has served on staff under Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly where he will now remain in the Bayou State as a member of Kiffin's staff with a new title.

The fast-rising front office figure was promoted to Director of Football Operations last January on Kelly's staff after a stint as LSU's Director of Football Recruiting. He first joined the LSU staff in spring of 2021.

Kiffin brought over his right hand man in General Manager Billy Glasscock once he made the move from Ole Miss where Belton will now serve in a role alongside him for the 2026 season after receiving his promotion.

JR Belton's LSU Bio:

"JR Belton, a former standout high school quarterback at West Monroe who later played at Louisiana Tech, serves as LSU’s Director of Football Operations. Belton was elevated to his current position in January of 2025 after serving as LSU’s Director of Football Recruiting since Brian Kelly’s arrival in Baton Rouge.

"As Director of Football Operations, Belton oversees the day-to-day operations for the LSU football team and staff and works closely with LSU General Manager Austin Thomas on various projects as it relates to building a championship program.

LSU is expected to name JR Belton as an assistant general manager, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has been at LSU since 2021 as a valued staffer under Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly, including as Kelly’s director of football ops. Now remaining at LSU under Lane Kiffin in an expanded role. pic.twitter.com/ezTYq94jrN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 31, 2026

"During his time as LSU’s Director of Recruiting, Belton helped the Tigers sign some of the nation’s top prep prospects along with bringing in the No. 1 rated transfer portal class in 2025. LSU’s last three high school signing classes have all ranked in the Top 10, including a No. 5 class in 2023, No. 7 in 2024 and No. 8 in 2025.

"LSU signed a combined 59 players rated with either four or five stars with Belton overseeing the recruiting efforts for the Tigers.

"Belton joined the LSU football staff in the spring of 2021, serving as the director of scouting. He was elevated to director of recruiting upon Kelly’s arrival LSU in 2022.

"Other stops for Belton prior to coming to LSU include serving as a regional scout for the University of Virginia football team for one year as well as working as a recruiting intern for the Louisiana Tech football program."

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: