Lane Kiffin Takes Jab at LSU's Brian Kelly Following Postgame Presser
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains one of the savviest coaches in college football on social media with his latest jab going to LSU's Brian Kelly.
Following Sunday's loss to the USC Trojans, Kelly slammed his fist on the table and nearly launched the water bottle away.
Now, Kiffin has taken to social media to take a punch at Kelly after the two had a viral moment a few weeks back.
Kiffin made a comment about the amount of sugar in Coca-Cola weeks back about how unhealthy the soda is when looking at a bottle on the podium at the end press conference.
Just hours later, Kelly stepped up to the podium endorsing SmartWater, a Coca-Cola product, ahead of a presser of his own.
“Does anybody drink Coke?” Kiffin asked in August at a post practice presser. “You realize that 130% of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle? 65 grams of sugar.”
Now, Ole Miss places Coca-Cola's sugar-free alternative on the podium when Kiffin takes the stand following practices and games.
“Just a shout out to our sponsor, Coke,” Kelly said on August 21 to open his press conference. “Smartwater, great Coke product. Minerals, vitamins. It’s just great for you. It’s refreshing. Healthy and Coke provides you all the products that you need, depending on what you like, and I love smartwater.”
LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field on Oct. 12 when both programs battle it out in Tiger Stadium where both coaches will certainly joke about the social media moment.
More LSU News:
What He Said: Brian Kelly Irate Following LSU's Week 1 Loss to USC
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.