Lane Kiffin Targeting Multiple Elite Wide Receivers for LSU Football's Transfer Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month with a focus on reconstructing the wide receiver room in Baton Rouge via the free agent market.

Once the portal officially opened for business, Kiffin and Co. wasted no time in landing the program's first commitment, but there will be multiple pass-catchers needed in this month's Transfer Portal haul with the coaching staff lining up visits with several wideouts.

LSU will bring in free agents from across America - including SEC, Big Ten, Conference USA, and Mountain West as Kiffin and Co. look across the country for the best players that will fit his scheme.

As it stands, the Bayou Bengals hold on wide receiver commit in the Transfer Portal Class, but there are multiple visitors lined up for this week - with some heading to town as soon as Monday.

The Commit: WR Jackson Harris [Hawaii]

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

The Targets: Transfer Portal Edition

No. 1: WR Eugene Wilson [Florida]

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has lined up a visit with the Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now enters the Transfer Portal as a high-upside player with SEC experience as Lane Kiffin makes his push.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is fresh off of a visit with the Texas A&M Aggies and will make his way to LSU afterwards.

No. 2: WR Jayce Brown [Kansas State]

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown is expected to take a visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, according to On3 Sports.

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has drawn interest from a myriad of programs with the Bayou Bengals emerging as a top landing spot.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled over 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been linked to the elite wideout along with the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals.

Brown is expected to make his way to Baton Rouge on Monday, according to 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge.

No. 3: WR Iverson Hooks [UAB}

LSU is expected to host UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks for a visit to Baton Rouge as his Transfer Portal process intensifies, according to Rivals.

Hooks, one of the top pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal market, is receiving interest from a myriad of schools with a visit schedule now locked in.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver will check in with the following programs:

Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBA

Hooks is coming off of a 2025 season where he logged 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout campaign for the Blazers.

No. 4: WR Tre Brown [Old Dominion]

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers welcomed Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown for a visit to Baton Rouge on Sunday and remained in town on Monday.

Brown checks in as a Top-150 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 28 rated wide receiver, with Kiffin and Co. battling multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination where the LSU Tigers will be battling the Ohio State Buckeyes for his services this month.

He's expected to head to Ohio State on Monday.

No. 5: WR Eugene Hilton [Wisconsin]

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. has emerged as a priority target for multiple SEC programs this month after electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Badgers.

Hilton, the son of four-time NFL Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, has Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in pursuit of his services as his recruitment explodes, according to multiple reports.

The true freshman pass-catcher was among Wisconsin's most impactful first-year players during the 2025 season despite the stat sheet not telling the entire story.

Hilton totaled 91 receiving yards on eight receptions - seeing action in all 12 games for the Badgers - where he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as schools to watch for the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with the program in Baton Rouge keeping tabs on the Wisconsin transfer.

