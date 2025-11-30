Lane Kiffin Threatening to Bring Staff and Players to LSU Football Amid Messy Exit
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes officially has a winner with the LSU Tigers set to finalize a deal with the coveted head coach on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
In a move that will change the trajectory of college football for the foreseeable future, LSU will land the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller as he gears up to make his way to Baton Rouge.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
The LSU Tigers had confidence brewing in Baton Rouge lat Saturday night with officials revealing they would be sending two private planes to Oxford on Sunday to pick up Kiffin and his family to bring them down to the Bayou State, according to Yahoo Sports.
But the exit from Ole Miss is one that will be talked about for quite some time.
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening where he spoke with athletics director Keith Carter about his future - seemingly revealing a move to LSU - but has a desire to coach the College Football Playoff.
If Kiffin were to officially sign a contract with LSU and depart Ole Miss, officials in Oxford have made it clear that he will not coach the Rebels in the postseason, which has caused an ugly exit in the Magnolia State.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no," ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night. "There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach.”
Now, Kiffin is "essentially demanding to finish the season (w/Ole Miss) while simultaneously threatening to poach” Ole Miss’ roster & staff if he can’t. “It’s unfortunately gotten even messier than expected as emotions are high," according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin is expected to formally sign his deal with the LSU Tigers on Sunday where he intends to coach the program in 2026.
LSU has made its splash hire with all eyes on the program in the Bayou State as Kiffin makes his way down to Baton Rouge.
