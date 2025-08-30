Live Updates: LSU Football at Clemson Tigers in Pivotal Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season on Saturday night in a Top-10 matchup against No. 4 Clemson at Memorial Stadium.
After months of anticipation and buildup, the Week 1 matchup has officially arrived with the LSU program looking to earn its first season opening victory since 2019.
LSU returns quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 after the redshirt-senior made the decision to remain in Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility.
“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd.
"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 1 Edition
“We’ve been working on this since January,” Kelly said. “After the Baylor win, our bowl game, we went to work on our roster, our process in developing this football team. So when we get to these moments, we have a team that is confident and plays the right way in a hostile environment.”
“Everybody talks about their defensive players in particular, but offensively, Cade Klubnik is a QB who played his best ball at the end of last year,” Kelly added. “A veteran offensive line coming back. Playmakers on the outside. This is going to be a great challenge.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU Tigers safety A.J. Haulcy will be suspended for the first half of Saturday night's matchup against the Clemson Tigers. The expectation is that Jardin Gilbert starts in his place.
- LSU will roll with the expected offensive line rotation consisting of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
- The Bayou Bengals will roll out multiple offensive linemen - including Coen Echols at left guard and others as position battles continue into Week 1.
- The Tigers will utilize a first-team rotation of Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton at wide receiver along with other options of Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.
- LSU defender Jardin Gilbert will also be utilized as the backup STAR behind Harold Perkins after making the transition during Fall Camp.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
First Quarter:
- Clemson has won the toss and deferred. LSU will get the ball to begin the Top-10 matchup at Memorial Stadium.
- LSU running back Caden Durham breaks open a 24-yard rushing attempt to put the Tigers near Clemson territory on the first play of the game. Nussmeier completes back-to-back passing attempts to put LSU inside the Clemson 45-yard line.
- LSU elects to run the ball on 3rd-and-11 with Caden Durham taking a delayed handoff for a small gain. Tigers punt it away to Clemson after a short, productive first drive.
- Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has his unit shot out a cannon to start this one after forcing a quick three-and-out for Clemson. PJ Woodland comes up with a critical sack on third down to end the drive. LSU takes over on their own 37-yard line. 10:30 remaining in the first quarter.
-
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.